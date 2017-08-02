10th annual fishing match in memory of March man Craig Kent lands £600 for East Anglian Air Ambulance

The 10th annual Craig Kent Memorial Fishing Match netted a whopping £600 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and saw winning angler Ian Darrington land his third consecutive win.

The match organised by Craig’s friend Pat North, a train driver from March, was held at the Kingsland Fishery at Turves - the venue for the past 10 years - and was once again a sell-out with 28 anglers taking part.

Craig, a railway worker from March died of bone cancer in his early 50s in 2008, and he loved fishing which is why Pat has organised memorial matches in his memory.

Well over £3,000 has been raised for charity thanks to the annual event which includes a large raffle and presentation of prizes for the winning anglers.

The match itself is a drawn pairs and this year was won by Ian Darrington 159-12ozs (1point) and Tony McGregor 132-04 (4pts), in runners-up spot were Dave Wills 103-12 (4pts) and Richard Humphrey 74-00 (7pts) and in third were Dave Rawlings 137-00 (2pts) and Steve Marsh 53-00 11 pts.

The “ukmatchangler.com” sponsored shield for the highest weight went to Ian Darrington who picked it up for the third year running and the Tony Larham Shield for the biggest fish landed on the day was won by Dave Wills with a carp of 15-00.

Anglers were treated at their pegs with some home cooked delicacies.

Pat said: “Thanks go to all that helped on day and the numerous people who sponsored the match in one way or another. We are already looking forward to next year with many of those taking part already putting their name down for 2018.”