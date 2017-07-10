184 fines issued in first month of Tidy Fenland campaign

Nearly 200 people have been fined in the first month of a new clean-up campaign in Fenland, officials have revealed.

The Tidy Fenland initiative was launched last month in a fresh bid to reduce cases of issues such as fly-tipping, dog fouling and littering.

Enforcement patrols have issued a total of 184 fixed penalty notices to offenders in the district’s four main towns - Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey – during the period from June 1 to last Tuesday, July 4.

The vast majority of the fines, 175, were issued for cigarette littering, with four others for food, food for food wrappings and one for dog fouling.

Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s environment portfolio holder, said: “As a council we have tried many ways to tackle environmental crime, but the problem has continued.

“It not only blights our towns and villages, and spoils people’s enjoyment of our district, but the cleansing of Fenland costs taxpayers £1,000 a day.

“Tidy Fenland is a much tougher approach to the issue. The public has asked for more enforcement against those responsible and the campaign is helping us to deliver that.”

People who are seen dropping litter, or allowing dogs to foul in breach of public space protection orders, are given a £75 fixed penalty notice, which is reduced to £65 if paid within 21 days.

The campaign is also working with local schools to help spread the campaign’s message, with dog fouling posters already having been created by pupils from eight of the district’s primary schools.

Businesses are also being encouraged to sign up and make a difference to the campaign by helping to manage environmental issues in the areas around their premises.