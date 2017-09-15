£250k cannabis factory uncovered in Wisbech

Hundreds of cannabis plants, thought to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, have been seized from a house in Wisbech today.

Police went to an address in Oakroyd Crescent at around 10.30am today, following a tip-off, where they found almost 480 young plants of the drug.

Detectives estimate the drugs had a potential future yield of up to £250,000.

The factory has now been dismantled and investigations are continuing.