£30,000 of Tydd St Mary wind farm cash up for grabs

Small, not-for-profit community groups operating within ten miles of The Grange Wind Farm site, near Tydd St Mary should apply now for a grant of up to £5,000, although priority will be given to worthwhile projects within five miles.

The Trust income comes from RES, the developer of the wind farm site located between Sutton Bridge and Tydd St Mary and will run for 25 years, awarding £30,000 per year to fund individual projects that meet local criteria: community cohesion, young people, old people and community facilities.

To date, the panel has awarded funding to enable community venues to improve their buildings (new heating, roofing, kitchen facilities, toilets, windows and doors). Others have received funds to deliver local services: a grant for equipment to enable young people to take part in new activities, environmental projects, sports activities and resources for child care facilities etc.

Applicants should be a not-for-profit community group, social enterprise or Community Interest Company that can provide evidence of local governance, an income and expenditure account and bank statements.

It is unlikely that grants will be awarded for annual running costs, unless your group needs some funding for a new activity or idea.

Foundation staff can give advice relating to form filling etc or simply have a chat with you about your idea. To obtain an application form or discuss the project in more detail, please contact Sue Fortune on 01529 305825 or download details from the Grants Page at lincolnshirecf.co.uk. The next closing date for receipt of applications is January 1, 2017.