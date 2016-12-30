A recycled Christmas in March

Recycled Christmas decorations proved to be a cut above when they helped a hairdressing salon win this year’s best-dressed Christmas window competition, run by March Town Council.

The display at Short, Back and Sides in Station Road, March, consisted of a tree made entirely of newspaper paper chains and baubles made from recycled Christmas paper.

When the display is dismantled, it will be able to go straight in the recycling bin. Salon proprietor Sue Hall and staff member Kate Tibbs are pictured with the winning cup. Photo: SUPPLIED