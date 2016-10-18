Aldi issues warning about ‘hoax’ voucher being shared online

Aldi is warning its customers about a ‘fraudulent’ voucher that is being circulated online.

The supermarket chain issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that the offer of an £85 voucher is a ‘hoax’ and is ‘being fully investigated’.

Aldi’s warning, which was posted at around 3pm yesterday (Monday), read:

“ALERT: We have been notified that there is a hoax £85 Aldi voucher being circulated online.

“Please be aware that this voucher is fraudulent and cannot be redeemed in our stores. Aldi UK will never ask you to share your personal details via a website to redeem a genuine voucher offer.

“This hoax is currently being fully investigated. Thank you, Aldi UK.”