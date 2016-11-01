An Oasis of spookiness in Wisbech

Mini monsters and wicked witches were in for a treat when The Oasis Centre held a themed family fun day. The Wisbech centre put a Halloween and Rio spin on its annual event this year, when it held its Spooky Olympics Family Fun Day on Wednesday. Around 45 children took part in the free event, made possible thanks to the Family Learning Fund from Cambridgeshire County Council and the Learning Skills Council. Youngsters enjoyed fun and games, including dog agility with Katie Bristow and her Collie dog from the People and Animals organisation. They also enjoyed crafts with a take-home recycling message, face painting and medals and took part in a fancy dress competition.

• Allie Newman is pictured helping Harley Gatward, 3, make a halloween lantern at the Spooky Olympics family fun day. Photo: MFCP16AF10182