Apology after disabled Wisbech man is left with broken boiler for five weeks

The father of a disabled Wisbech man who was left with a broken boiler flooding his kitchen for five weeks has received an apology from Circle Housing.

However, Jason Mason says the family now want compensation for the damage the water has caused to his son Joseph’s kitchen flooring.

Mr Mason made numerous attempts to get a contractor to come out and fix the boiler after it broke down leaving Joseph without heating or hot water as well as the flooding problem, but got nowhere with landlords Circle Housing.

“They kept telling me they were waiting for a part, and promised to provide emergency heating but despite me ringing every day nothing happened.

“It was ridiculous. The boiler was leaking everywhere and my wife had to keep going round to mop up, but the water has damaged the flooring and started to creep up the walls,” said Mr Mason, who explained Joseph is virtually blind as a result of Marfan Syndrome.

Mr Mason contacted the Citizen in a desperate bid to get action from Circle Housing.

Within hours of this paper contacting the housing association, emergency heating was delivered to Joseph’s home in Magazine Lane and an engineer was on site repairing the boiler the following day.

“It’s amazing how quickly they acted after the Citizen contacted them,” said Mr Mason.

“They have apologised but it is not good enough we will be seeking compensation for the damage left by the flooding – the flooring is ruined.”

A spokesman for Circle Housing said: “We have apologised to Mr Mason and his family for the situation.

“Our contractor visited Mr Mason’s home last month to deal with a leak and they advised us that the boiler was left in working order.

“However, new parts were ordered so a permanent repair could be made.

“On Wednesday night we provided Mr Mason with temporary heaters and on Thursday our contractor completed the repair work.”