Search

Appeal for information about Freddie, a dog who went missing from a home in Murrow

Freddie, the Jack Russell who went missing from his home in Long Drove, Murrow.

Freddie, the Jack Russell who went missing from his home in Long Drove, Murrow.

An appeal has been made for information and the safe return of a well-loved dog which went missing from a home in Long, Drove, Murrow on Saturday, July 1.

Freddie is a ten year old Jack Russell, mainly white but has half a brown face and another brown patch on his shoulder.

He went missing from the home of Sharon Laurence at about 1pm. She said: “Freddie is extremely friendly and missed very much, I hope he will be found and returned home safely.”

Freddie was not wearing a collar when he went missing but he is microchipped and neutered.

If you have seen Freddie please contact Sharon on 07816880192 or send an email to sharonlaurence@hotmail.co.uk