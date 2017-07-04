Appeal for information about Freddie, a dog who went missing from a home in Murrow

An appeal has been made for information and the safe return of a well-loved dog which went missing from a home in Long, Drove, Murrow on Saturday, July 1.

Freddie is a ten year old Jack Russell, mainly white but has half a brown face and another brown patch on his shoulder.

He went missing from the home of Sharon Laurence at about 1pm. She said: “Freddie is extremely friendly and missed very much, I hope he will be found and returned home safely.”

Freddie was not wearing a collar when he went missing but he is microchipped and neutered.

If you have seen Freddie please contact Sharon on 07816880192 or send an email to sharonlaurence@hotmail.co.uk