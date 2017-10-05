Appeal for witnesses to A141 collision between Chatteris and Wimblington

A man was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries following a two vehicle crash yesterday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on the A141 at around 5.30pm

Emergency services including the fire service, ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene on the Isle of Ely Way between Chatteris and Wimblington.

The collision involved a black BMW X5 and a silver BMW 530 which went into a ditch.

A man from the BMW 530 was flown to the Cambridge hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the collision is asked to call PC Steph Corletto at the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 368.