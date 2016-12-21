Army of tin soldiers ride to the rescue of families

Long Sutton Primary School has used the traditional Advent calendar to heart-warming effect and collected two trolley-loads of food for families in need.

Throughout December, the school asked youngsters to donate a tin of food to help people at Christmas.

Head teacher Bill Lord said: “We usually have an advent tree made by Year 6 pupils where they make different wishes for the following year.

“This year, we decided to hold a reverse advent and children gave small items of food to Agapecare Foodbank, based at The Market House, and help families in Long Sutton.”