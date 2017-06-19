Author Nick opens Elm school library

A children’s author whose books have sold millions of copies around the world helped fire youngsters’ love of reading when he visited a Fenland school.

Award-winning writer Nick Butterworth, who is best known for his series of Percy the Park Keeper stories, is pictured with pupils from the Elm CE Primary during a recent visit to the school.

Author Nick Butterworth at the opening of Elm School new library

He led a writing session with pupils, and signed copies of his books, before cutting the ribbon to formally open the school’s new library.

Mr Butterworth’s books have sold around 15 million copies worldwide.