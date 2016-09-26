B&Q issues recall over injury risk

DIY chain B&Q has issued a recall after it emerged that one of its products could pose an injury risk to users.

A warning has been issued over a hedge trimmer which has a motor that could fail and fragments could be ejected through the casing vents, causing injury.

The hedge trimmer in question

The Mac Allister 710W electric hedge trimmer was sold in B&Q stores between January 2015 and September 2016 and anyone who has purchased one has been asked to return it to a B&Q store immediately for a full refund.

The affected product is labelled Mac Allister 710w Electric Hedge Trimmer MHTP710 and carries the barcode: 5052931430734.

Anyone seeking further information can contact B&Q’s customer helpline on UK: 0300 3034482 ROI: 1800 946327 (Monday to Friday 8.30am to 8.00pm, Saturday 9.00am to 5.00pm and Sunday 10.00am to 4.00pm).