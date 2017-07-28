Bakkavor’s name on Sutton Bridge village green

A new sign will be put up soon on the village green in Sutton Bridge as a thank you to Bakkavor, which has taken over responsibility for cutting the grass.

The step follows county council cutbacks which saw its grass cutting programme slashed.

