Barchester carer Phil celebrates 10 years service and receives award at Hickathrift House

A carer at Hickathrift House care home in Marshland St James has received a prestigious long service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare

for 10 years.

Phil De Cruz started at Barchester in August 2007 and staff gathered recently to see him being presented with a gold, 10 year service badge, a £250 gift voucher and a rose bush to celebrate the occasion.

Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Phil has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Jackalynne Shields, general manager of Hickathrift House said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Phil. He has demonstrated his dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Hickathrift House when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Phil.”