Becca and Shimmer from Wisbech make Crufts agility final 2018

Local dog agility handler and trainer Becca Middleton who lives in Wisbech has qualified for the Novice Cup Final at Crufts 2018 with her four-year-old Border Collie, Shimmer.

The two qualifying rounds were held at the Kennel Club International Festival last weekend which is the largest agility show in the world and took place over four days at Rockingham Castle, Leicester.

Entrants travelled from across the globe from countries including Japan, China, USA, Finland, Sweden and all over mainland Europe.

The top 30 competitors from the two qualifying rounds of the Novice Cup classes were eligible to take part in the semi-final in the main arena (which was broadcast on the Crufts You Tube channel) and the top 12 were invited to compete in the final at the prestigious Crufts Dog Show at the NEC in March 2018. Becca competes with two Border Collies one of which works at Grade 7, championship level.

If you would like to contact her with regard to training your own dog contact: 07860 889464.