Benwick man Ryan Large hopes to magic up cash for charity this weekend

Fantastic fundraiser Ryan Large visited the March branch of The Nottingham as par of his project to ‘magic up’ as much money as possible for The Brain Tumour Charity.

The 20-year- old, from Benwick, took time out to meet staff from the building society and their Harrison Murray Estate Agency colleagues and collect a raffle prize and cash donation.

It came ahead of a magic show that Ryan, who himself is recovering from a brain tumour, was performing at March Town Hall on Saturday (22).

Harrison Murray senior residential manager Nicola Roberts said: “Ryan is a local chap who is truly inspirational, not least because he can speak no less than 11 languages.

“When the estate agency and building society team here heard about his fundraising efforts we simply had to get involved - handing over a big bag of ‘smellies’ and a small cash contribution was the least we could do.”