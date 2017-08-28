Bid could help safety at A47 Broadend Road blackspot and unlock sites for homes and jobs in Wisbech

Bids have been made for government cash that could see road improvements in Wisbech including to a well-known accident blackspot on th

Cambridgeshire County Council has put in a National Productivity Investment Fund bid which, if successful, will see safety improvements at the Broadend Road junction including a roundabout at the site which has claimed a number of lives in the past..

A bid has been made for government funding to improve the Broadend Road junction on the A47 at Wisbech - which in turn will help unlock land for housing. There are two options, both of which will see a roundabout built. This is one of the options - the drawing is labelled as an early scheme option drawing.

The council is hoping for around £5million of government funding for the schemes it says is essential for the future growth and development of Wisbech.

A report accompanying the bid explains the Wisbech Area Transport Study identified various transport interventions that would be required to support development in Wisbech and improve access to key development sites in the town.

Two locations are seen as key in opening up developmental sites in Wisbech: An improved junction on the A47 at Broadend Road to improve access to the East Wisbech urban extension and a southern access road to provide access to the south Wisbech employment area.

The report, prepared by Jack Eagle, the county’s principal transport and infrastructure officer, who will over see the management of the schemes, says the A47 Broadend Road scheme would improve access to the East of Wisbech allowing for 900 homes in Fenland and 550 in West Norfolk to be built.

A bid has been made for government funding to improve the Broadend Road junction on the A47 at Wisbech - which in turn will help unlock land for housing and also a southern access road which will help ease congestion and also free up land for development.

“This scheme will also provide safety benefits in a known accident area,” adds the report.

The southern access road will allow 30 hectares of new employment development creating around 3,350 new jobs and around 100 homes,

The report adds this scheme will also address congestion issues by making it easier to travel from east-west, along with specific access for employment.

The report also points out that without funding for the road schemes the two development sites - which are identified in the Fenland Local Plan - would not come forward.

It says: “In both locations the schemes are needed to unlock the land. Current known evidence indicates that limited, if any development can come forward without these schemes. Should the sites be developed without these two schemes they would have a negative impact on the town due to congestion.”

It is estimated the Broadend Road junction scheme will cost around £3.52 million, while the southern access road would cost around £2.29 million.

If successful the bid asks for a total of £5 million over two years 2018/19 and 2019/20. Additional funding will come from the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Growth Deal funding - a total of £10.5million has already been agreed for the Wisbech Access Strategy for a package of transport measures to support growth and regeneration in the town.

A decision on the bid is expected later this autumn and if successful then work on the schemes could begin as early as next year.