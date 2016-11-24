Black Friday deals at Fenland leisure centres

A magnificent seven collection of Black Friday deals are on offer at Fenland District Council’s four leisure centres this weekend.

Among the big money savings available are £100 on an annual swim pass and £76 on annual daytime memberships.

Other offers include cut-price anytime memberships, no joining fees and reductions on the costs of swim passes, aerobic classes and kids’ soft play.

The special deals are open only over this weekend at each of the council’s New Vision Fitness centres.

Under the “Stick ‘Em Up” deal, people can get an annual swim pass for £230, saving £100, or a concession swim pass for £150, saving £85.

“Saddle Up” gives people the chance to save more than £100 on the normal cost of annual memberships.

And “Howdy Pardner” offers current members a 12-month extension for the price of 10 months.

Councillor Michelle Tanfield, the council’s cabinet member responsible for leisure, said: “These are fantastic deals, covering all the different sorts of things we offer at our centres.

“Over the past couple of years we’ve put a huge amount of money and effort into improving the facilities there. Unfortunately, a lot of people still don’t realise how good they now are.

“This weekend is a great opportunity for anyone who hasn’t visited their local centre recently to go along, see what it has to offer – and get a real bargain.”

For full details of all the Black Friday deals, visitwww.newvisionfitness.co.uk or call 01354 622399.