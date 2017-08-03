Black smoke from a fire off South Brink near Wisbech is causing traffic problems on the A47

What is believe to be a barn fire on South Brink near Wisbech is causing traffic problems along the busy A47 thanks to heavy black smoke drifting across the road.

Drivers are reporting the road is becoming congested because vehicles have been forced to slow down due to poor visibility as a result of the smoke.

One eye witness told the Citizen he could barely see the road ahead because the smoke is so dense.

Another reported via social media that fire crews are now on the scene of the blaze.