Boarded up store could be location for artwork

The abandoned Tesco supermarket site in Chatteris could become a site for a specially commissioned art work

The East Contemporary Visual Arts Network (ECVAN) has launched of New Geographies, a three-year Arts Council England funded project that invites members of the public to nominate locations for 10 major site-specific visual arts commissions across the East of England.

ECVAN is seeking ‘overlooked or unexpected places’ in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

And among the nominations submitted thus far is the £22million Tesco store, built but never occupied by the supermarket giants. More recently the building has been divided into two and has been touted as a possible Pound Stretcher.

It sits alongside other nominations which include the Petrified Forest of Mundon, Essex; the Concrete Pyramid of Great Yarmouth’s coast; The Chapel of St Peter-On-The-Wall in Bradwell-on-Sea; and Pontins Holiday Park, Hemsby.

New Geographies officially started last Tuesday (18) with nominations submitted via www.newgeographies.uk until October 22. Following further consultation, 10 leading UK and international artists will be commissioned, with the first announcement made in January 2018.

The commissions will be unveiled over the next two years starting in summer 2018 and concluding in autumn 2019. The commissions will be accompanied by an extensive community engagement programme and an artist and curator development initiative.

Donna Lynas, director, Wysing Arts Centre and chairman, ECVAN, said: “The idea is for us to create a new map of t he East of England, one based on personal thoughts and reflections rather than historical or economic centres. Any location will be considered, whether poetic or prosaic, and if selected artists will respond to these places by making work that will be sited in each of the locations. We hope these new commissions will be enjoyed not only by the people and communities that nominated them, but also bring visitors who will be able to explore the East of England through this new map of ideas and reflections; these New Geographies.”

A spokesman added: “It is in the very early stages at the moment, we are still looking for nominations. There will then be a shortlist before locations are eventually chosen and then artists will be approached to create a piece of art for each location. The idea is to bring art to unexpected places.”

For more information and to nominate visit here, or email info@newgeographies.uk.