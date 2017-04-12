Bodies found in Lutton home to be identified tomorrow

The bodies of a man and woman found dead in a home in Lutton will be formally identified by police tomorrow morning (Thursday).

Officers involved in the investigation had been probing the disappearance of primary school teacher Bernice Williams, who has not been seen since March 25.

They have now ended the missing person case and are investigating the cause of death of the two people found and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

There is a police presence outside the house in Colley’s Gate where mother-of-two Bernice lived with her husband Lawrence. Forensic teams have also been seen at the house.

Bernice (50) is a warden at St Nicholas Church in Lutton and a popular member of the village community. She is also a teacher at Sutton Bridge Westmere Primary School.

A spokesman would not comment on exactly when the two bodies were found or who had reported Mrs Williams missing.

Bernice and Lawrence Williams' house in Colley's Gate, Lutton

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with this enquiry and are are linking the deaths to Bernice’s disappearance.

