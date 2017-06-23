Bowser will keep Wisbech blooming

As work continues on this year’s displays, Wisbech In Bloom officials have taken delivery of a new, specially built, water bowser.

The container was built to the group’s specification by Boston Crop Sprayers and funded by donations from the Wisbech Lions and Round Table groups, as well as the town council.

Members of the funding organisations saw the bowser unveiled along with representatives of several other sponsors who have donated plants to the campaign.

The In Bloom group says the bowser is essential to help them keep hanging baskets and plant containers around the town blooming.

Volunteers are currently preparing for summer judging in this year’s competition, which takes place on July 14.

Anyone who would like to help is asked to contact group chairman Brian Massingham on 01945 461618 or Penny Stocks on 01945 581208.

MFCP17AF06197