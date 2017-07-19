Brave duo from Ellis Winters and Co estate agency prepared to take the plunge for Cancer Research UK

Mike Ellis, director and co-founder of Ellis Winters & Co, is set to face his phobia of heights next month in order to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

On Wednesday August 23, Mike and his colleague, property valuer Louise Martin, will take to the skies above Wimblington with the team from the North London Skydiving Centre to perform a tandem parachute jump.

Mike said: “The last thing I ever thought I would do as someone who is terrified of heights is jump out of a perfectly good aeroplane from 10,000 feet for a free-fall parachute jump”.

“I find it difficult to go to the edge of any high building and even have a problem with multi-storey car parks and high bridges. For our

wedding anniversary last year my wife booked a meal at the Shard in London and because I knew she really wanted to go, I agreed. I hated

every moment and it didn’t help that she pointed out all the landmarks she could see.”

The idea for the jump came during a marketing meeting to discuss future activities to raise funds for Ellis Winters & Co’s chosen

corporate charity, Cancer Research UK. One member of staff suggested a parachute jump so all the team’s names were put in a draw to decide

who would do the jump. Mike’s name was drawn, followed by Louise’s. She has previously done a parachute jump and finds heights

“interesting”.

Over the last 18 months, Ellis Winters & Co have raised over £5,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Ian Winters, co-founder of the estate agency said: “Many people are affected by cancer and unfortunately it hasn’t escaped family members of our staff

and so it feels more personal and more relevant. I think Mike and Louise are incredibly brave to do this – I’m so glad my name wasn’t selected.”

If you would like to help Mike and Louise raise money for Cancer Research UK, please go to the Just Giving website and type in ‘Ellis

Winters & Co’. It will take you to their event page.

Mike added: “I’m counting down the days to August 23 and looking forward to getting my feet back on the ground as soon as possible.”