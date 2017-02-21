BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn Town sack manager Gary Setchell

King’s Lynn Town have tonight sacked manager Gary Setchell.

The move come barely 24 hours after Lynn extended their unbeaten run to eight matches with a goalless draw at Cambridge City.

Setchell leaves the club sitting 13th in the Southern League standings, having picked up 46 points from 35 games - 16 of which have been draws.

Lynn-based Setchell spent seven years in the hot seat after being first appointed as joint manager with Kevin Boon in January 2010. He took sole charge when Boon stepped down in October 2011.

A statement on the club’s website said: “King’s Lynn Town FC wish to announce that Gary Setchell has left the football club as first team manager.

“Stephen Cleeve, chairman of King’s Lynn Town FC, would like to place on record his thanks to Gary for his years of service both before and since his arrival at the club.

“Stephen Cleeve called the decision “the hardest that he has ever had to make” but felt that it was necessary to take stock as the end of season approaches.

“It is important to Stephen that the club is challenging for the play-offs, sadly this season we have fallen short in our agreed target and whilst the blame for this does not lie by any means solely at Gary’s door, it is imperative that the club moves forward next season and are genuinely involved in the promotion race.

“League football is still very much the aim of the club, and after weeks of thought the chairman felt it was in the club’s interest to act swiftly.

“The club would like to wish Gary well for the future and he will be assured a warm welcome whenever he visits The Walks Stadium.

“There will be a press conference within the next few days when a new manager will be announced.

“King’s Lynn Town Football Club will be making no further comment on this issue.”

As a player, Setchell started with Lynn’s Youth team in 1991 making his first team debut in September 1993 against Dudley.

He helped Lynn to promotion to the Southern League’s Premier Division in 1995-96 season.

Having scored 17 goals in his time at The Walks, he went on to play for Wisbech Town and Fakenham, where he was the league’s leading goalscorer in the 1998-99 season with 36 goals. He went on to join Kettering Town in 1999.

The following season he joined Rushden & Diamonds and made 77 appearances, scoring three goals, his final appearance being in March 2003.

Setchell moved on to Tamworth but domestic circumstances saw him move back to Lynn, making his debut for the senior side at the start of 2004.

He made 15 appearances that season, scoring twice. He made a further 36 appearances, scoring twice, in the following season before being released in June 2005.

He went on to play for AFC Sudbury and then spent two seasons at Swaffham before moving onto Wisbech where he became manager in November 2008.