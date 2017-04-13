BREAKING NEWS - Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Wisbech woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 48-year-old woman from Wisbech.

Police say they launched a murder inquiry yesterday after a post-mortem examination showed Dzilva Butiene had died as a result of a trauma to the abdomen.

Officers were initially called to an address in the town’s Orange Grove last Wednesday.

Cambridgeshire Police says a 46-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.