Bringing in the bacon at March St Peter’s Church buttie festival

The sixth annual Buttie Festival not only drew the crowds but also brought in the bacon for St Peter’s Church in March on Saturday.

Hundreds of people tucked into the freshly-cooked treats served up by volunteers including Ed Palmer, who described the event as a massive success.

There were all kinds of fillings to appeal to festival goers – including Cuban- style sandwiches known as Cubanas.

Once again the stacker proved a popular choice for many, while The Churchwarden’s Chilli Challenge – a baguette filled with bacon and topped with the churchwarden’s chilli sauce – was on the menu for those with more adventurous palettes.

Ed said many festival goers are becoming real regulars and the event is now attracting people from around the district, as well as locals.

Around £800 is likely to have been raised – about the same as last year – which will be used to maintain the High Street church building.

Organiser Paul Roberts said: “A massive thank you to all our helpers and to the people of March who have been supporting us so brilliantly. It makes that hard work so worthwhile. Every year I’m just astounded at how generous our helpers are with their time and effort.”