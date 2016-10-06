Britain’s Got Talent auditions to be held in Peterborough

Britain’s Got Talent, one of the UK’s biggest television shows will be auditioning for acts when it visits Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre this month.

Open regional auditions are being held at Queensgate Saturday, October 29 between 12noon and 4pm.

The producers said: “If you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain, now is the time to show us what you’ve got.

“Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2017.”

Auditions are free and people can turn up on the day.

The show began in 2006 on ITV1 and has regularly attracted 10 million-plus viewers.

Presented by Ant and Dec and with Simon Cowell as one of the judges it has launched the careers of Susan Boyle, Diversity and Ashley and Pudsey, among others.