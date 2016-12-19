Bronze Food for Life award goes to Long Sutton school

Two South Holland primary schools have been recognised for their commitment to preparing and serving healthy fresh school lunches.

Previously, we reported that Spalding St Paul’s Primary School had received a bronze award from national school food programme – Soil Association Food for Life.

Long Sutton Primary School also received a bronze award during a presentation at Doddington Hall, near Lincoln, as part of a 12-month Food for Life project, jointly funded by Lincolnshire County Council and Gloucesterhire firm PKL Group.

The county council was successful with a funding bid to the Department for Education which saw PKL install seven kitchen pods in schools across Lincolnshire.

Since 7th March 2016, our catering team have been producing delicious and nutritious hot school meals in our newly built school kitchen.

Tracey Roscher, school business manager at Long Sutton Primary School, said: “Food for Life is an award-winning national programme aimed at transforming school food culture and we are delighted to have been recognised as a Bronze-level school.

We are now looking to progress to the Silver award and we will continue to pass on the benefits of learning about food to our pupils, having fun along the way Tracey Roscher, school business manager at Long Sutton Primary School

“We were one of only six schools in Lincolnshire to have met the tough criteria necessary to attain the Bronze level certificate - quite an achievement.

“Whilst we are very pleased with this achievement, we are now looking to progress to the Silver award and we will continue to pass on the benefits of learning about food to our pupils, having fun along the way.”

The awards were presented by Denise Hornsey, Food in Schools Project Officer for Lincolnshire County Council, who said: “So many schools have been working towards their bronze and silver Food for Life School Awards.

“It is important that children learn about where their food comes from, cooking and growing skills.

“School food has improved enormously with dedicated school cooks using fresh, local and seasonal ingredients.

“By enjoying tasty and nutritious school meals, as well as learning in the classroom, children will enabled to make healthy choices both now and in the future.”