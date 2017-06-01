Burglar jailed after entering home of Elm man, 81

A burglar who tied his dog to a post before climbing into the home of an 81-year-old man in Elm has been jailed for two years and four months.

Kamil Huczko, 18, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty to a single charge of burglary.

The case related to an incident in Low Road, Elm, on January 10 this year, when Huczko climbed into the home of an 81-year-old man through an open window.

The resident, who had been in his bedroom at the time, was confronted by Huczko who claimed to have lost his dog.

But, when the man unlocked a door to let him out, Huczko untied his dog from a post and walked away. Police were alerted later that day.

Police say that, on arrest, Huczko admitted he had entered the bungalow with the intention of stealing but decided not to take anything. However, the offence was his third burglary conviction.

Det Con Jon Edwards, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “The sentence shows how seriously this type of offence is treated by the courts.

“Hopefully, it will give Huczko time to consider his actions and where they have got him.

“We are continuing to prioritise burglary as part of Operation Hunter, which aims to put offenders before the courts.”