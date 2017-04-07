Burglar jailed for Parson Drove burglary

A man who stole thousands of pounds worth of property when he raided a Fenland home has been jailed.

Matthew Timmins was only traced because he dropped his mobile phone during the raid in Parson Drove last year.

Timmins, 34, of Hunters Oak, Watton, Norfolk, was jailed for 32 months at Norwich Crown Court last Monday after pleading guilty to burglary.

He was handed further concurrent prison terms, of between 14 days and four months, for a string of other offences committed in Norfolk, including theft, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was also made the subject of a five year criminal behaviour order and banned from driving for 18 months.

Det Con Chris Smith, of Cambridgeshire Police, said afterwards: “Timmins is a prolific offender who had been actively committing crime across Norfolk before moving on to commit the burglary in Fenland.

“The sentence he has received for the burglary reinforces that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in Cambridgeshire.”

More than £3,000 of property, including jewellery, cash and computer equipment, was stolen in the break-in in February 2016.

Police said Timmins dropped his mobile phone in the bedroom during the incident, which enabled officers to track him down.