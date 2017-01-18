Burst water main causing travel disruption in Wisbech

A burst water main in Wisbech is causing travel disruption throughout the town this morning.
Water has been gushing out of a mains down Weasenham Lane since last night.
Police officers and Anglian Water representatives are currently at the scene.
A burst water main in Wisbech is causing travel disruption throughout the town this morning.
Water has been gushing out of a mains down Weasenham Lane since last night.
Police officers and Anglian Water representatives are currently at the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Fenland Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.