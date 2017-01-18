Search

Burst water main causing travel disruption in Wisbech

A burst water main in Wisbech is causing travel disruption throughout the town this morning.

Water has been gushing out of a mains down Weasenham Lane since last night.

Burst Water main at Weasenham Lane in Wisbech

Police officers and Anglian Water representatives are currently at the scene.