Burger King launches home delivery service in Wisbech

Wisbech is the latest town where Burger King is trialling free home deliveries.

It today started making home deliveries within a two-mile radius of its restaurant in Horsefair Shopping Centre.

Since launching last year, home delivery has been rolled out across 85 Burger King’s in the UK. Gustavo Reichmann, General Manager, for Burger King UK said: “Burger King is firmly committed to delivering great-tasting food at affordable prices to all of our customers.

“We are extremely excited about the Home Delivery service so customers can continue to enjoy the perfect combination of taste and great value prices, now delivered straight to their homes.”

In addition to the regular menu, there are bundle deals available exclusively for delivery customers

The delivery website is at www.burgerkingdelivers.co.uk