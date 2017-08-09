Homes could replace a March cycle shop if plans for four homes on The Avenue get the go-ahead

A long established March business could go if outline planning permission is granted to demolish the premises to make way for four homes.

Mr and Mrs Hicks have applied to Fenland Council for permission to demolish the existing bike shop and workshop at Bike Care, 92 The Avenue - the family run business, which started over 50 years ago in Station Road.

Outline plans have been submitted for the Bike Care site in March.

A design and access statement submitted with the application by Swann Edwards Architects says “This site will add to the community cohesion and also enhance the existing form and character of the area, it will also utilise previously developed land.”

The site adjoins the Neale-Wade Academy and the statement says: “There has previously been an informal application carried out for the site to which the overall outcome was positive. However, the previous site layout was deemed unacceptable, therefore the proposed layout submitted with this outline application has alleviated the concerns raised in the informal response.”

It goes on to say: “The site at present is occupied by Bike Care, workshop buildings, garages, former residential garden land, outbuildigs and a concrete yard. Mr and Mrs Hicks currently own and operate Bike Care at the site, however, this enterprise is no longer proving profitable and Mr and Mrs Hicks are reaching retirement and there is no interest in the family to continue with the business. In addition the business has been for sale for a number of years and to date no offer has been received.” It says the development has been designed to “respect the form and character” of the area and will comprise a detached house to the front and a terrace of dwellings to the rear.

The statement continues: “The proposed design will be of a high standard” and says the positioning of the proposed homes has been designed to take into account existing properties “to maintain their privacy and remove any overlooking issues”. It will, says the statement, also “remove conflict between the commercial building/business and neighbouring residential properties.”

A biodiversity report also included: “The site has been the subject of a number of walk overs, by Swann Edwards, which at no point has there been any evidence of bats, owls and nesting birds.”