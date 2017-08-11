Month-long closure at McDonald’s

McDonald’s in Wisbech closed this week for a major make-over which will see the store in Cromwell Road gain self-order touch screens and a table service area. The fast food outlet closed its doors last Tuesday evening (8) and workmen moved in the next day to start the “major digital make-over” which has been paid for by local franchisee Matthew Jarrett.

Wisbech McDonalds that is shut for an upgrade

It is due to re-open on September 13 when diners will find themselves able to select and order their meal digitally using screens similar to those at the McDonald’s in Eye. The table service area is aimed to make life easier for families so they can take a seat without having to worry about queuing with children, buggies and shopping.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “In restaurants where table service has been introduced previously, customer feedback has been positive, with families enjoying the ease of not having to leave children unattended while queuing. The self-order kiosks will allow visitors to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals.”