Pints flow again at new-look pub after renovation

Drinks are served again at a 17th century Long Sutton pub after an eight-month project to renovate it.

The Old Ship Inn opened for business with a line-up of live music over the Easter weekend.

The Georgia Shackleton Trio at The Old Ship Inn with Aaren Bennett (guitar), Nic Zuppardi (mandolin) and Georgia Shackleton (fiddle and vocals). Photo by Tim Wilson. SG160417-201TW.

Long Sutton couple Sean Portass and Dana Garkavaya plan to run it as “a proper, traditional English pub” after its christening by three Norfolk bands, Jackdaw Wedding Duo, Jessie’s Ghost and The Georgia Shackleton Trio.

Sean said: “When the building came to us after its previous tenants left last August, we thought we’d spend some money on it to make it right.

“It’s a quaint little pub that’s been here since 1690 and there used to be two cottages went with it which, at some point, were joined up to make it one building.

“One thing I love doing is getting old buildings and turning them into something a bit special and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed making The Ship look better.

“I’m more than impressed with the way it’s gone and our opening has been an absolutely amazing success.”

Located next to Long Sutton’s Common Pit area, The Ship has a new thatched roof, kitchen extension, new fittings and furnishings.

Dana said: “It’ll just be a proper, traditional English pub with oak beams, leather Chesterfield sofas, open fire, good food and darts. We also have free wi-fi and will be showing live sports as well because so many people told us that they just wanted it to be a proper pub again.

“I hope Sean and I have done them proud.”