Plan of action at derelict Long Sutton building

Measures to protect Long Sutton’s derelict Bull Hotel site from vandalism and trespassing have been backed by parish councillors.

A series of historical photographs from the town’s past are to be put in the windows at the Grade II-listed building through an initiative led by Long Sutton and District Civic Society.

There’s no chance, that we can see, of an early resolution to the Bull Hotel’s future and with no one stepping up to do the work, the only thing is to do it ourselves Tim Machin, chairman of Long Sutton and District Civic Society

During a parish council meeting last Tuesday, it was revealed that hopes of an “early resolution” to the hotel’s redevelopment were no nearer after a meeting between civic society members, parish and district councillors in April.

Tim Machin, chairman of Long Sutton and District Civic Society, said: “There’s no chance, that we can see, of an early resolution to the Bull Hotel’s future and with no one stepping up to do the work, the only thing is to do it ourselves.

“We are planning to carry out temporary fencing work at the Bull Hotel and hopefully will follow that up with some artwork and photographs on the window panels.”

As the site is still under private ownership, the parish council’s options are limited , as members are not legally allowed to spend public money for the benefit of individuals.

Despite this, parish council chairman Coun Charles Moore said: “I’m of the opinion that we need to do something about the Bull Hotel and, realistically, I don’t the civic society’s proposal is a bad one.

“We have to deal with the realities of today and, whether it’s right or whether it’s wrong, we need to tidy the site up.”

Meanwhile, the parish council has agreed to a £1,500 grant for the civic society towards projects that include an updated history of Long Sutton.

The grant, which includes a £500 chairman’s allowance, will go towards a new edition of the book, A History of Long Sutton and District, originally written by Frank Robinson and last published in 2008.

Mr Machin said: “I’m delighted that Long Sutton Parish Council has agreed to provide support to the society and help us undertake our current, ambitious programme of activities.

“This includes our plans to publish a revised history of the town later this year.”