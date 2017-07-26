Update plans go in for Tithe Barn scheme at Chatteris with more affordable homes included

Additional affordable housing is to be included in an updated application for a development of up to 1,000 homes, a primary school, local centre and business units on land south east of London Road in Chatteris.

Fenland District Council agreed in principle to Hallam Land Management Ltd’s application, subject to conditions and a section 106 agreement in 2013. The scheme was last before the council’s planning committee in August 2015 when a update on progress was given.

Since then there have been ongoing discussions between Fenland Council, Hallam and Cambridgeshire County Council on the application, which was first submitted in 2010. Now those discussions have led to a further amended application being submitted.

A planning statement from Marcia Whitehead of Bidwells on behalf of Hallam explains the outline application remains unchanged and is still asking for permission to build up to 1,000 homes, employment provision, a local centre, a primary school, playing fields, landscaping and open space and new highways.

However, she says the new submission comes after the discussions between the three parties which focused on two key needs: the primary school to be delivered potentially as a separate development to meet the need for school places in Chatteris and secondly: the scheme to be phased to “encourage developer interest in a difficult local market”.

Ms Whitehead explains the proposed amendments include relocating of the school site to allow it to come forward earlier in the development of the scheme. The local centre is now clustered in the middle of the site forming a core with the school and the listed Tithe Barn.

She also says in March this year Hallam agreed to increase affordable housing provision to 16 per cent up two per cent on what was previously proposed. This equates to around 160 homes. Ms Whitehead said the extra provision is being included in the draft section 106 currently being drawn up.

She concludes saying: “In the circumstances, we trust you can undertake the necessary reconsultations with a view to presentation at planning committee in September.”

Visit: www.fenland.gov.uk for more details.