Wimblington firm Fengrain is ‘box ticking’ towards fulfilling anaerobic digester plans in Hook Lane

Wimblington firm Fengrain Ltd are slowly working their way towards fulfilling their controverisal plans to build an anaerobic digester off Hook Lane.

The company has recently submitted an application to discharge three conditions imposed when the plans were finally given the go-ahead following a second appeal against refusal in 2016.

The three include the installation of an amphibian fence while the AD plant is built, drainage and improvements to the highway.

Paul Randle, Fengrain’s business development director, said the application submitted last month is just a matter of “box ticking” in preparation for construction to begin.

However, he said there is no time scale yet for when that might start.

“It is just a formality that we have to go through,” he said, adding the firm was aware of changes to government policy on renewable energy.

However, he said: “We will build the anaerobic digester when and if the time is right for us.

“There is nothing really to report at the moment, but we believe renewable energy is absolutely the right thing to do.”