Buzz the rescue pig is looking for an out of this world home at the RSPCA’s Block Fen centre in Wimblington

A rescue pig named Buzz with a penchant for pumpkins is looking for a new home with help from the team at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in March, Cambridgeshire.

Ten year-old Buzz may not seem like your average space ranger, but this pot-bellied pig has been through quite an adventure in his lifetime.

Buzz the pot bellied pig is looking for a new home.

Buzz was brought into the care of the RSPCA after he was rescued in July 2017 by an inspector from his previous home, where he had not been fed or cared for properly. As a result, poor Buzz was underweight and suffering from an untreated wound on his back.

Thankfully, Buzz safely landed on the starship Block Fen, the RSPCA’s animal centre in March near Wimblington, where he began his recovery. The staff have seen Buzz’s character shine through, and most recently, his penchant for snacking on pumpkins (pictured above.)

Serena Garner, animal care assistant at RSPCA Block Fen said: “Buzz is a lovely gentle lad and to see him today, you wouldn’t guess he’d had such a rough start. He’s such a happy lad now that he is getting regular meals and lots of attention.

“He loves to have a mooch about with us here in the field at Block Fen, and he adores a scratch behind the ear. He’s also a big show-off, he actually sits on command - as long as he gets a treat as a reward!”

Keeping pigs as pets isn’t easy, and a holding licence is required when taking on a farm animal like pigs, goats and sheep. Anyone wishing to adopt Buzz will need to acquire one of these licenses from their local authority.

Serena added: “Buzz is a gentle boy so is looking for a comfy, knowledgeable home where he will be loved and cherished for the rest of his days. If you would like to give Buzz the ‘out of this world’ home he deserves, then we’d love to hear from you. We usually advise that people keep pigs in pairs or more as they enjoy company, however, Buzz is an exception - though he’d benefit from being able to see other pigs nearby, he’s a little feisty and would prefer to fly solo in his own designated space.”

RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre is located on Block Fen Drove, March, Wimblington. For more information about Buzz and to arrange a visit to meet him, please call the centre on 0300 123 0726