By-election to fill seat on Sutton Bridge Parish Council

Ten electors have requested a by-election is held following the death of parish councillor David Dewsberry.
It is expected to be held on August 24.
Coun Dewsberry, a former South Holland District Council chairman, died in May the day after his 84th birthday.
He served on the parish council for half a century.
