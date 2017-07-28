By-election to fill seat on Sutton Bridge Parish Council

Have your say

Ten electors have requested a by-election is held following the death of parish councillor David Dewsberry.

It is expected to be held on August 24.

Coun Dewsberry, a former South Holland District Council chairman, died in May the day after his 84th birthday.

He served on the parish council for half a century.

