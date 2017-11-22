Cabaret night at March Town Hall will be a show of gratitude for Great Ormond Street Hospital says family

Tickets are still available for a cabaret night being held in March this weekend in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital as a thank-you for the life-saving treatment given five years ago.

Jordan Simon underwent a heart transplant at the world-renowned children’s hospital when he was 16, without the new organ he would have died. In fact doctors were amazed he was still alive after he collapsed and tests showed his heart was massively enlarged and barely beating.

Jordan Simon and stepdad Gary Tustin with Jordan's baby brother Oscar. The pair have put together a cabaret night in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital

But Jordan astounded doctors with his rapid recovery and he was soon home in March with his mum Sarah Tustin, stepdad Gary Tustin and his younger brothers and sister.

Five years on he is enjoying life and working in his dream job as a holiday park entertainer down in Cornwall and is eternally grateful for what Great Ormond Street did for him.

Gary said: “He is doing really well, he is very happy and we are all so grateful for the care Great Ormond Street gave Jordan - they literally saved his life. We have organised a cabaret night at the Town Hall this Friday (24) and have enlisted some of the top acts from the holiday park circuit to perform.

“They include comedians, an illusionist, and a comedic magician and they will be joined on the evening by local acts including musicians Bondy and Lee Enstone as well as the Casey Academy of Irish Dance and others.

Jordan Simon and stepdad Gary Tustin have pooled their holiday park resources to gather a host of top acts for Friday's cabaret night.

“Jordan will be compering the evening and we hope to raise at least £800 but would love to get to £1,000. Lots of local businesses have supported us with raffle prizes, now all we need is for the tickets to sell-out.”

This is the latest in a number of events the family have organised in aid of Great Ormond Street and they hope it will be the biggest to date.

Gary said: “I worked in holiday parks myself for a lot of years so Jordan and I have pooled our resources to put this event on. All the acts have given their time free of charge and we, as a family, have paid for any expenses out of our own pockets, so all the money raised will go to the hospital.

“We think it will be a fantastic evening of fun, music and entertainment - it will be a very professional event and should appeal to people of all ages.”

Jordan Simon had a visit from his sporting hero, footballer Frank Lampard while he was intensive care after his life-saving transplant.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £8 per adult and £5 for children and can be obtained from Paninis cafe on the Market Place, or via Gary on Facebook.

“We have kept the ticket prices as low as we can but we want to raise a good amount for the hospital. There are still plenty of tickets left, so I’m sure there will be some available on the night too,” added Gary.