Cabaret night in March raises £500 as a show of thanks for Great Ormond Street Hospital

A cabaret night held in March this weekend raised £500 in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital as a thank-you for life-saving treatment given five years ago.

Jordan Simon underwent a heart transplant at the world-renowned children’s hospital when he was 16, without the new organ he would have died.

Jordan Simon had a visit from his sporting hero, footballer Frank Lampard while he was intensive care after his life-saving transplant.

In fact doctors were amazed he was still alive after he collapsed and tests showed his heart was massively enlarged and barely beating.

But Jordan astounded doctors with his rapid recovery and he was soon home in March with his mum Sarah Tustin, stepdad Gary Tustin and his younger brothers and sister.

Five years on he is enjoying life and working in his dream job as a holiday park entertainer down in Cornwall and is eternally grateful for what Great Ormond Street did for him.

Gary said: “He is doing really well, he is very happy and we are all so grateful for the care Great Ormond Street gave Jordan - they literally saved his life. We organised the cabaret night at the Town Hall on Saturday and enlisted some of the top acts from the holiday park circuit to perform.

“They included comedians, an illusionist, and a comedic magician and they were joined by local acts including musicians Bondy and Lee Enstone as well as the Casey Academy of Irish Dance and others.”

Jordan compered the evening with Gary and they had hope to raise at least £800, but ticket sales were down on what they had hoped. Lots of local businesses supported the cause with raffle prizes.

This is the latest in a number of events the family have organised in aid of Great Ormond Street.

Gary said: “I worked in holiday parks myself for a lot of years so Jordan and I pooled our resources to put this event on. All the acts gave their time free of charge and we, as a family, have paid for any expenses out of our own pockets, so all the money raised will go to the hospital.

“It was a fantastic evening of fun, music and entertainment - and those who came along thoroughly enjoyed the night, we had hoped it would be a sell-out and tried to keep ticket prices as low as we could to attract a packed audience, but obviously we also wanted to raise as much money for the hospital as possible.”

Jordan is doing really well at the moment, although he has had a few health problems linked to the transplant in the past.

“He has his ups and downs, but it is more up than down at the moment, and we hope that will continue for a long time,” said Gary.

