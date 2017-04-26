Call to show Street Pride in Doddington

Doddington residents are being given the chance to make a difference to their community by helping to launch the district’s latest Street Pride group tonight.

Existing Street Pride groups have helped transform local communities by creating and renovating gardens, painting pavilions and planting bulbs and trees, while also keeping them clean and tidy.

Now Fenland Council officials are aiming to build on their success by forming the area’s 13th Street Pride group in Doddington.

A launch meeting is being held at the village’s Church Rooms in New Street tonight at 7pm.

A council spokesman said: “This is a chance for Doddington residents to make a difference to where they live. Everyone can be assured of a very warm welcome.”

Other groups are in Wisbech, March, Chatteris, Benwick, Gorefield, Leverington, Manea, Newton-in-the-Isle, Parson Drove, Tydd St Giles, Waterlees (Wisbech) and Whittlesey.

For more information, phone 01354 654321 or email streetpride@fenland.gov.uk.