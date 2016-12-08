Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer dismissed following misconduct hearing

A police officer has been dismissed from Cambridgeshire Constabulary following a misconduct hearing.

Officer T, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour around discreditable conduct at a hearing yesterday (Wednesday, December 7).

Officer T was in an incompatible relationship and failed to accept the restrictions on private life described in Regulation 6 and Schedule 1 of the Police Regulations 2003.

Officer T was dismissed without notice.