Cambridgeshire families will receive better support if children’s centre shake-up gets go-ahead says report

Frontline children’s services across Cambridgeshire will improve despite the closure of some centres, budget cuts of £900,000 and potential job losses.

That was the message due to be given to councillors at Tuesday’s (17) meeting of Cambridgeshire County Council.

Shake-up of children's centre provision acorss Cambridgeshire is due to be debated by county councillors on Tuesday (17).

The full council meeting is set to discuss proposals that will see a shake-up in the way children’s services are delivered across the county following public consultation on the issue, which saw the largest ever response to a county council consultation.

In total 2,280 people responded and there were also two petitions, including one with around 3,000 signatures. However, the report due to go to Tuesday’s meeting said the response from Fenland - which would see the number of children’s centres reduced from six to four - was by far the lowest in the county.

The report explains the need for changes to ensure: “targeting services to the right family, at the right time, in the right place and as efficiently as possible.”

The proposals orignally would have seen budget cuts of around £1 million but following consultation the savings will now be £900,000, with the other £100,000 being invested in to more outreach services. The £900,000 budget cut, will be a permanent saving, says the report.

The report describes the changes as “ambitious” and says they will provide a more flexible, targeted and responsive service with more money going to frontline services.

Additional frontline services will be paid for with cuts to management - reducing managers from 16 to five (one for each district) - with a deputy and other staff including the creation of apprenticeships. Staff consultation will follow once full council has agreed the proposals.

The report says many staff affected by the changes will be accommodated in other roles and the aim is to keep redundancies to a minimum.

Consultation in Fenland saw the majority of people agree with the changes, although there was some concern the closure of the Murrow Children’s Centre would see the loss of pre-school provision.

However, the aim is to extend the childcare provision to help meet demand following the introduction in September of 30 free hours of childcare for all three and four-year-olds.

The report says by making use of buildings in this way the council can hopefully avoid having to pay back grant money given by the Department of Education under the SureStart Capital Grant - which saw many children’s centres like Murrow set up in the first place.

Clawback could be triggered if the building is not being used for the original aims of the grant allocation. The report says the council will seek prior consent from the Department of Eduation to ensure they are happy with the proposed alternative provision.

The proposals will see closure of 19 of the current 40 children’s centres across the county, and finding news uses for them. However, there will be a network of 27 buildings (child and family centres and zones) under the changes.

These will be located in places “where they are most required”. There will also be a substantial outreach service in rural communities, and a comprehensive online offer that will allow families to access vital information oline.

The report states many of the existing children’s centre buildings have been in place for many years, but not necessarily in areas of highest population or greatest need.

The report says the aim is to “Move towards a new ‘Child and Family Centre Offer’, which will support vulnerable families with children from expectant mothers, to babies and toddlers, right through to young adults. This offer will also including accessing support from health colleagues like midwives, health visitors and speech therapists.

This will make it easier for families to get the help they need all under one roof.

Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of the Children’s Committee, said: “We believe in these plans and we think they can improve Children’s Centre Services, especially those who really need them. We recognise at a district level that local people have concerns regarding what might be happening locally to them.

“Part of this may be that it is hard for some to see what the new service will look like when it is not tied to a building, but I would like to reassure those who use these services that we will be looking at all the suggestions to see what we can do.”