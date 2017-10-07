Cambs police officers including PC Ros Beesley from Wisbech humbled after working to help hurricane ravaged islanders

Two police officers have returned from the British Virgin Islands following the catastrophic damage caused by hurricane Irma feeling humbled by the three week experience.

The world watched as hurricane Irma took hold of the Caribbean and travelled across the North Atlantic killing more than 120 people with winds of up to 185mph at the end of August.

Pc Ros Beesley and Pc Den Williams with other officers and locals who they met while helping out following the devastation of hurricane Irma.

News bulletins and social media sites were awash with images and videos showing the pure devastation hurricane Irma had left behind but nothing could prepare PC Den Williams and PC Ross Beesley for what they were about to witness.

The pair volunteered, along with more than 50 other officers from across the country, to offer mutual aid in the British Virgin Islands and flew out from RAF Brize Norton to Barbados on 9 September.

PC Beesley, from Wisbech, said: “We saw it on the TV before we left but you are detached from the pictures and videos. It’s not until you are there that you can smell the sewage in the street, you avoid puddles not knowing if the power cable lying in it is live or not. You are driving round in vehicles that wouldn’t be fit fort purpose in the UK and are witness to many other dangers around you.”

With around 40 per cent of the islands police force unable to work because of the devastation caused to their own lives, the majority of PC Williams and PC Beesley’s time was spent at banks to stop looting and robberies or at supermarkets and fuel stations to prevent panic buying.

The valley in the British Virgin Islands where Cambridgeshire police officers PC Ros Beesley of Wisbech and PC Den Williams of Ely helped out following the devastation of Hurricane Irma.

PC Beesley said: “The moment we landed and our presence was known, we were starting to make a difference. We were able to take some control and allow everyone to get on with trying to rebuild what they had lost.”

It wasn’t long after they arrived that they were put under a 24 hour curfew as hurricane Maria struck the islands.

Their efforts soon turned to offering reassurance to members of the public, giving people lifts from hospital and interacting with the families and children.

The pair were so touched by the community they were working with they contacted the Police Federation and the Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite, and were able to secure a donation to purchase books, toys, pens and pencils for the children.

Ely police officer PC Den Williams with local resident Janet who he met while helping out in the Virgin Islands.

PC Williams said: “The best part of the trip was seeing the small difference we were making. Seeing the children’s faces when you presented them with small gifts, playing ball with them. You couldn’t put a price on it.”

PC Beesley added: “The one thing I will take away from the experience was a line from a gentleman who had lost his home, his belongings, everything. He said; ‘I’ve got life and as long as I have that, I can rebuild everything else’.”