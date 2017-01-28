Campaigner launches new forum for autism in South Holland

A new forum to help autistic people in South Holland share their views with each other is being put in place.

Callum Brazzo (25), a “performance poet” from Long Sutton”, is behind TalkSpace which he called a way for “autistic adults to express themselves through conversation, art or any other forms of communication”.

The National Austic Society defines autism as “a lifelong, developmental disability that affects how a person communicates with, and relates to, other people and how they experience the world around them”.

Callum, who was diagnosed with the autism spectrum disorder known as Asperger’s syndrome about three years ago said: “It’s been on my mind to do something like this for a long time.

“TalkSpace is at a consultation stage at the moment and a Facebook group has been set up on social media where lots of people have said it’s a good idea.

“But I want to make it worthwhile for the community by getting everybody’s thoughts about TalkSpace and then collating them altogether.”

Research by Lincolnshire County Council’s Public Health Intelligence Team in September 2013 showed that 2,739 people aged 18 and over had severe and moderate learning difficulties in the county.

Of those, 333 were living in South Holland and by 2021, that figure was expected to rise to 384.

Callum said: “I’ve always believed that there was a need here for a place where autistic adults like me could express themselves and connect with each other about autism.

“But it needed someone else other than myself to identify it and I’m hoping that people will join the Facebook group, whether they are autistic adults or not.”

TalkSpace has support from South Holland District Council member for Spalding St John’s, Coun Jack McLean who is also involved in the town’s Community Mind Matters mental health scheme.

He said: “Callum Brazzo clearly has a talent for more than just poetry, as demonstrated by his innovative ways to help build and support a local community for autism.

“Communities such as TalkSpace can build up, from a small online presence, to be an active local group with a wide range of participants and so I expect to see TalkSpace achieve the same in no time.”

For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1078356095608882

