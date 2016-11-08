Cancel Christmas! Toblerone is changing the look of its chocolate favourites

One of the festive season’s chocolate favourites has changed - and fans are not happy.

Toblerone’s signature chocolate chunks have changed in appearance - due to the need to reduce the weight of the bars as the cost of ingredients goes up.

A larger gap has now been introduced between each triangle in certain bars. The weight of the 400g bar is now 360g and the 170g bar is now 150g.

The change was announced on the chocolate’s Facebook page, and members of the public have been quick to voice their anger. Writing on the Toblerone page, Graham Schaufler said: ‘Don’t change the shape, the new shape is ridiculous. I’d rather pay more.’

The Toblerone statement said: ‘Toblerone remains one of the best value and most delicious Swiss chocolate products in the market.

‘This is because we always work hard to ensure we offer value for money for our consumers, but like many other companies, we are experiencing higher costs for numerous ingredients.

‘We carry these costs for as long as possible, but to ensure Toblerone remains on-shelf, is affordable and retains the triangular shape, we have had to reduce the weight of just two of our bars in the UK, from the wider range of available Toblerone products.’