Candidates line up for elections

Candidate nominations for next month’s local elections in the Fenland area have been announced.

The polls, which will take place on Thursday, May 4, will herald the start of a fresh political chapter as voters choose the inaugural mayor of the new Cambridgeshire and Peterborough combined authority.

A total of seven candidates are contesting the role, which was created following the agreement of a devolution settlement for the region last year.

The elections to Cambridgeshire County Council are also the first to be fought under new ward boundaries introduced last year.

A similar process means seven fewer councillors will be elected to Lincolnshire County Council this time round.

There are no changes to the Norfolk County Council divisions covering villages such as Upwell, Outwell and Emneth.

And there is also an election to fill a vacancy on Wisbech town council for the Octavia Hill ward.

The deadline for voter registrations passes tomorrow and communities secretary Sajid Javid is among those residents to ensure they can have their say, particularly in the mayoral poll.

He said: “This is not just about voting for another politician. They’re voting to take control of issues that matter to them, whether that’s housing or transport, skills provision or new jobs.

“So my message to people in Fenland is simple: check you’re registered to vote, so you can have your say on May 4.”

Jo Anderson, Fenland District Council’s elections team leader, added: “Anyone not yet registered to vote should do so immediately before it’s too late.

“We don’t want anyone to miss out on having their say on polling day.”

The full list of candidates standing is as follows:

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor: Paul Bullen (UK Independence Party), Rod Cantrill (Liberal Democrats), Peter Dawe (Independent), Stephen Goldspink (English Democrats), Julie Howell (Green Party), James Palmer (Conservative), Kevin Price (Labour).

Cambridgeshire County Council – Chatteris division: Daniel Divine (Ind), John Freeman (Lib Dem), Anne Hay (Con), David Lewis (Lab), Dick Mandley (UKIP), Steve Nicholson (Ind).

March North and Waldersley (two seats) division: Katharine Bultitude (Lab), Steve Count (Con), Stephen Court (Lib Dem), Andrew Crawford (Green), Martin Field (Lab), Jan French (Con), Ruth Johnson (Green), Scott Lansdell-Hill (Lib Dem), Caroline Smith (UKIP), Robin Talbot (UKIP).

March South and Rural division: John Gowing (Con), Neil Morrison (Lib Dem), Rob Skoulding (Ind), Steven Smith (Lab), Daniel Spencer (UKIP), Elizabeth Wright (Green).

Roman Bank and Peckover division: Gavin Booth (Lib Dem), Jes Hibbert (Lab), Simon King (Con), Chris Schooling (UKIP).

Whittlesey South division: Karen Alexander (Green), David Connor (Con), Graham Kitchen (Lib Dem), Martin Lodziak (Lab), Dai Rhys-Owain (UKIP).

Wisbech East division: Fay Allen (Ind), Susan Carson (UKIP), Samantha Hoy (Con), Sue Marshall (Lab), Gareth Wilson (Lib Dem).

Wisbech West division: Paul Clapp (UKIP), Tina Eyres (Lab), Jane Feaviour-Clarke (Green), Sharon Horne (Ind), Jonathan Miller (Ind), Christopher Ross (Lib Dem), Steve Tierney (Con).

Lincolnshire County Council – Holbeach Rural division: Peter Coupland (Con), Robert Gibson (UKIP), Philip Hammersley (Lib Dem), Lucinda Preston (Lab).

The Suttons division: Chris Brewis (Ind), Paul Gowen (Lab), Jack Tyrrell (Con).

Norfolk County Council – Marshland North division: Erika Coward (Lib Dem), Izik Kruh-Atar (Lab), Sandra Squire (Con).

Marshland South division: Harry Humphrey (Con), Robin Mann (Lab), Colin Rose (UKIP), Steven White (Lib Dem).

Wisbech Town Council – Octavia Hill ward: Sue Marshall (Lab), Myles Salamon (Ind), Philip Wing (Con)